S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI opened at $102.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,470 shares of company stock valued at $658,736 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

