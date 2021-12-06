S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,008 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 853,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,489,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

BUD stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

