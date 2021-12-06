S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $306,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX stock opened at $168.16 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

