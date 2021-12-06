S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $220.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

