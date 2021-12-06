S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 935,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 168,491 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 95,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.84 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

