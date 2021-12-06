S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $118.09 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,238 shares of company stock worth $9,372,936. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

