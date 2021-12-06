SafeMoon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.90 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $981.86 million and $5.90 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.29 or 0.08452160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,011.08 or 0.99682072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00076388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

