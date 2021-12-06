Safex Token (SFT) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $1,350.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

