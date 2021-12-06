SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,467. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 72.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 156.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 52,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. 38,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,884. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

