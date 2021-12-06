salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.27 on Monday, reaching $255.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.53. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $782,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

