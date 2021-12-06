salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.23.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $258.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average is $262.53. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
