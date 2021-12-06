salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $258.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average is $262.53. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

