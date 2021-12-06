Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.