Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.00

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 33167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 64,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,617,421.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,225,161.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,281 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,241,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 991,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 694,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.