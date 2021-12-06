Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $196.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.00.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.50. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

