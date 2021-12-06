Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

