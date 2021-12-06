Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €116.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €116.00 ($131.82) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Sanofi in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.91 ($119.21).

EPA SAN opened at €83.77 ($95.19) on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($105.65). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.60.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

