Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Receives Suspended Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their suspended rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.80 million and a PE ratio of -16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Savannah Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.65.

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.