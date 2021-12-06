Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Receives Suspended Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their suspended rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.80 million and a PE ratio of -16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Savannah Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.65.
Savannah Energy Company Profile
