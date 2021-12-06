Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 66,803 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $50.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

