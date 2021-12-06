Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,599,000 after acquiring an additional 333,115 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,233,000 after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after acquiring an additional 380,022 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,135,000 after acquiring an additional 183,753 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $54.34. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

