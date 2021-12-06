Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lowered by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 14.5% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,537. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

