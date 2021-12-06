Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock opened at $98.62 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.