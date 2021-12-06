Sciencast Management LP Buys 6,452 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 167.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

AKAM opened at $111.14 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

