Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $347.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.68 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

