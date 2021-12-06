Sciencast Management LP Purchases 1,661 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $134.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $138.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TREX. Stephens increased their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

