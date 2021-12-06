Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,722 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,319 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $114.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.19 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.