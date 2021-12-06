Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.750-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.56 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

