Scotiabank Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$141.94.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$128.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$183.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$102.74 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$128.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

