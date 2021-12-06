SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to announce $1.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450,000.00 and the highest is $2.14 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year sales of $13.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $39.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.2% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 140,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 70.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

SCYX stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,962. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

