SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $16.60 Average PT from Analysts

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 167,753 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 134,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.62. 803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,417. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

