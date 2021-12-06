SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.85.

SEGXF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.