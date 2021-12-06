Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CFO Acquires $15,150.00 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CFO Kevin Tan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.96. 834,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,191. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $345.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

