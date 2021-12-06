Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 2,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,337,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

SVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 571.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 175,591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,499,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 133,342 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

