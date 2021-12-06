Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.0% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.