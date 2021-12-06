Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 314,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

SHLX stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

