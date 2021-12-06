Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SHMUY stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shimizu has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $35.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.56.
Shimizu Company Profile
