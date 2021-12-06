Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SHMUY stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shimizu has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $35.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Shimizu alerts:

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.