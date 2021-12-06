Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.45 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $25.45 million and $1.17 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.21 or 0.00057633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.64 or 0.08536458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.94 or 1.00464552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00077001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 902,254 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

