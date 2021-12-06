Short Interest in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Decreases By 20.2%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 6,530,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 963,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.68. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal purchased 67,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 152,287 shares of company stock worth $1,667,476. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529,579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphatec by 945.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphatec by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,810 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

