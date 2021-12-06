Short Interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Rises By 20.0%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $8.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.