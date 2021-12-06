Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Expands By 19.5%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.82. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

