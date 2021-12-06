Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Declines By 20.3%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 989,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HISJF opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. H.I.S. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

