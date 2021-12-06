Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Decreases By 20.4%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 725,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after buying an additional 205,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBK stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.17. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.