Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Increases By 21.3%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of JDDSF opened at $15.62 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

