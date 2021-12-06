Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Drops By 20.0%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NEXXY stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Nexi has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

