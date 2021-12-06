Short Interest in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Rises By 21.8%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $20.31 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $747.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $417,791 over the last 90 days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

