Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Decreases By 22.4%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOTZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $4.29 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.