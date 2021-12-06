Short Interest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Decreases By 20.1%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 7,500,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. B. Riley upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $31.60 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

