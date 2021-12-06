Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Down to $20.90

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $19.78. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 2,711 shares.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,324,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.