Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.14.

SIG stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

