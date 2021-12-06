Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMWB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. 227,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,582. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.35.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Similarweb will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

