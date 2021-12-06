SiriusPoint (SPNT) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

SiriusPoint (NYSE: SPNT) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SiriusPoint to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million $143.52 million 3.03 SiriusPoint Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 78.36

SiriusPoint’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SiriusPoint and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint Competitors 672 2982 2661 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.94%. Given SiriusPoint’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiriusPoint has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35% SiriusPoint Competitors 6.35% 3.26% 0.93%

Risk & Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint’s peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiriusPoint peers beat SiriusPoint on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

